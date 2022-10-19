Trick or treat? As you can see in the first photo submitted for Triangle News Leader’s Fall Fun, this is definitely a treat.
Diana C. Rose, of Umatilla, sent in this a photo from her family pumpkin carving contest, taken at her daughter’s home in upstate New York. Thanks for sharing the Halloween fun, Diana!
What to share a jack-o’-lantern photo of your own? Text it to 352-433-3451 or email it to ACrosby@TriangleNewsLeader.com. Please include your name and city where you live, along with a short description of your pumpkin.