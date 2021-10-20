Woof! Sadie Mae and Walter here. So happy to be back! We are so excited about playing dress up with our furmom. She wants all canine critters to be safe, so here are some tricks for you (pun intended).
Some of us enjoy being costumed and others, not so much. Whatever you do, please don’t dress us in something that drags on the ground, because we can trip over it and get hurt. Also, let’s talk about hats. We don’t like things stuck on our heads, especially if they are secured with any type of pins of clips. These things can fall off and end up in our eye or ear. Not fun! If you must adorn us with a hat, tie it with ribbon or elastic under our chin. We may tolerate that – or we may shake our head until it falls off.
Costumes that are made for pets are generally safe. Handmade costumes should not include anything that can be bitten off, eaten or get stuck in our fur. No buttons, stuffing, hot glue or metal parts, please. Costumes should not cover our noses or restrict our ability to see, breathe, walk or go potty. We want to look pretty or scary, but we need to be safe as well.
If you plan to take us trick or treating, know that any treats with sugar or sugar substitute, chocolate, some nuts, or anything with unknown ingredients should be avoided. Be very careful your dog does not pick up candy or wrappers dropped on the ground, even though they smell so yummy! Treats specifically made for dogs are generally safe. People treats, not so much. Several years ago, our mom took her furkids out and came back with a great assortment of bones, bites, training treats and liver snaps. But that was back when you could trust what strangers handed out. If you really want to reward us for being so spectacular in our duds, buy us a steak? Okay, maybe a hot dog? A piece of cheese?
We love to visit neighbors that know and appreciate us. Just a few, not the entire block. Some dog owners may not approve of strange dogs showing up on their doorstep demanding food. It may upset their own dog, who is simply protecting its territory. Believe it or not, there are some misguided people who don’t like dogs. We canines cannot egg houses because (1) we don’t have thumbs and (2) we would eat the eggs before they ever hit their mark. So please, dress us up, take tons of photos and then let us go back to our natural costume, that of an adorable dog. If you must show us off, take us to a regulated dog costume contest. That way, we can play with our new friends and not terrorize the neighborhood.
The bottom line is, have fun but do it safely and that includes your pets. We might pass you on the sidewalk. We will be the ones doing the Monster Mash.
Trick or Dog Treat!