Hand in Hand Lake County is doing great things in our community. As a non-profit based in Eustis, it operates faith-based, residential addiction recovery communities for both men and women who financially otherwise cannot afford treatment. It offers a yearlong program providing connection and purpose to the residents through mentoring, guidance, and training in positive life skills. Hand in Hand’s mission is to help residents change the relationship they have with their lives through the core values of GRIT: God, Relationship, Integrity and Truth.
Hand in Hand was founded by David Douglas, a former local postal carrier who saw a need to help the homeless in our community. After spending countless hours working with people on the streets, he realized that most were experiencing some type of addiction. Recognizing this, his focus quickly shifted to spreading awareness and working with those in addiction. With the help of his local church and pastor Zach Zehnder, who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest speech ever by preaching for over 53 hours and 18 minutes, he raised over $100,000 to open the first house in 2014. Hand in Hand was on its way to becoming one of our area’s most important recovery centers. In 2017 it merged with The Ruth House, a women’s recovery center founded by Rebecca Randall. Today, it operates four homes totaling 48 beds, with plans to expand to meet the growing need.
Hand in Hand looks to the local community for support of its mission. Their next fundraising event is GRIT Fest 22, sponsored by Blackston Financial Advisory Group, on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Life Pointe Church in Eustis. A night of hope and renewal with four outstanding speakers: Pastor Brooks Braswell from First Baptist Church of Umatilla; Chris Burns, addiction counselor at Rewrite Recovery and healing pastor at the Cross Mt. Dora, former CIA agent and author of Breaking Cover; Michele Rigby Assad; and author of the Red Letter Challenge series Zach Zehnder. Plus, music by American Idol alumnus David Oliver Willis. Tickets are available at www.grit4u.com.
To learn more about Hand in Hand or to partner with them to combat addiction in our community, visit addictionhelpsolutions.com or email events@grit4u.com.