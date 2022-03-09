March 3, 1845, Florida became the 27th state in the United States. (Just 16 years later, it seceded from the Union as the Civil War got underway, but that’s a story for another day.)
Today, the Sunshine State attracts millions of tourists. VISIT FLORIDA estimates 32.5 million travelers visited the state in the third quarter of 2021 – exceeding the numbers for the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 census data, Florida came in as the third-largest state, with a population of 21.5 million residing in its 67 counties. The most populous county is Miami-Dade. Orange County is fifth, followed by Lake County at 17th and Sumter County at 34th.
The Florida Department of State website offers a history of Florida, along with lists of the state’s symbols. Here are a few notable ones:
The state bird is the very vocal Mockingbird.
The state reptile is the American Alligator. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida record for the longest alligator is a 14-foot 3-1/2-inch male from Lake Washington in Brevard County. The state record for weight is a 1,043-pound male alligator from Orange Lake in Alachua County, which was13 feet 10-1/2 inches long.
The state even has a designated butterfly, the black and yellow striped Zebra Longwing.
The state animal is the Florida Panther, which is federally listed as endangered. Approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers live in the state, according to the FWC.
The state marine mammal is the Manatee, a species federally designated as threatened. The FWC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating a high level of manatee mortalities along Florida’s Atlantic coast, with 1,101 reported deaths in 2021 and 375 through Feb. 25 of this year.
The state tree is Sabal Palm (Sabal palmetto), a long-lived, hurricane wind-resistant plant that can reach 100 feet, according to the Florida Native Plant Society.
The state wildflower is Coreopsis, and the state flower is the aromatic Orange Blossom.
Did you know the state even has a state soil? It’s Myakka Fine Sand, designated by the legislature in 1989 as the official state soil.
And the state song is “Old Folks at Home,” by Stephen C. Foster, with those iconic opening words, “Way down upon the Suwannee River…”
Happy 177th birthday, Florida!