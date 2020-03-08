The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is bringing back its wildly popular adults-only evening event, Sunset at the Zoo.
On the third Thursday of each month from March through October, adults - 21 and over - can enjoy happy hour at the Zoo.
“The Zoo completely transforms in the evenings,” said Dino Ferri, the Zoo’s CEO. “From the adults-only atmosphere to all the animals and entertainment, Sunset at the Zoo has become a great place for a monthly meetup with friends or a unique date night.”
The Zoo will close at 5:00 PM, and reopen at 5:30 PM for this special event. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter the Zoo and admission is $5 per person. Beer, wine, and food options will be available for purchase.
The first Sunset at the Zoo of the 2020 season will take place on Thursday, March 19 and feature live music and a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Green beer, concessions from Sonny’s BBQ, and sweet treats by East Coast Concessions will be available for purchase.
More information, including details about each month’s event, can be found by following the Zoo’s social media or by visiting www.centralfloridazoo.org/sunset.