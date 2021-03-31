At a recent Kiwanis Club of Umatilla luncheon meeting Lake County Parks & Trails representatives provided an overview of the department’s many locations and activities.
Park Rangers Terri Pietroburgo and Shannon Bovillard, along with coordinator Justin Elkins, shared that the Office of Parks & Trails manages more than 50 parks, conservation lands and boat ramps, in addition to 20 miles of paved trails and 160 miles of Blueway paddling trails. Lake County offers places for residents and visitors to enjoy sports, cycling, birdwatching, boating or just time outdoors.
The presentation was followed by an active question and answer session. Learn more about their activities at www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/parks_and_trails/index.aspx.
The Kiwanis Club of Umatilla meets weekly at the First Presbyterian Church in Umatilla. It is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the youth of North Lake County. There is always an interesting program and a delicious catered lunch. Visitors are welcome, just let the group know you are planning to attend by emailing tomrose43@gmail.com.
If you have an interest in the Kiwanis Club of Umatilla, check out its Facebook page.