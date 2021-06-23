June 14, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Dead River – residential canal S of US 441. This is in response to a water sample taken on June 9.
Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:
Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well. Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.
Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors. Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess nutrients.
For additional information, visit floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins.
Find current information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications for harmful algal blooms and beach conditions by visiting ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects and analyzes algal bloom samples. To report a bloom to DEP, call 855-305-3903. To report fish kills, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511. Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center, call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.
If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, call the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at 352-253-6130.