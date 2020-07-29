Two changes have been made to early voting sites for the upcoming primary elections in Lake County. In south Lake County, a new early voting site was added at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. US Hwy. 27 in Clermont. In north Lake County, early voting returns to the W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, in Mt. Dora, and is no longer held at Lake Receptions. Early voting runs Aug. 6–15, and sites are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
In addition, some precinct/polling location changes for the Aug. 18 primary elections were made, and the information was included on updated voter information cards that were mailed to affected voters. Voters are encouraged to visit the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website, www.LakeVotes.com, and click on the Where to Vote tab or call 352-343-9734 for up-to-date precinct and polling location information.