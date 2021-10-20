Halloween is just days away, and this means fun and excitement for your little ghouls, ghosts and goblins hoping to score a treasure trove of candy and treats throughout your neighborhood.
While this is a fun time for your children, it’s important to remember that there are numerous dangers that come with trick-or-treating and being out-and-about after dark. With a little bit of forethought and planning, you can take all the steps necessary to ensure your Halloween is safe and enjoyable and that all the fun of the evening doesn’t just suddenly disappear.
Unfortunately, it is a matter of fact that there are degenerates and miscreants in our society who wish to take advantage of children and do them harm. Knowledge is power; therefore, I would like to encourage you, if you haven’t already done so, to become familiar with the locations of sex offenders and sex predators in your area. This information is always helpful, but it’s especially useful during a time when so many children are likely to be out after dark going door-to-door throughout neighborhoods.
Our office provides a link to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Sexual Offenders and Predators Search on our website. This is a free service that parents can use by visiting our website at www.lcso.org and hovering the cursor over the “Stay Safe” tab on the homepage. From there, scroll down and click the “Sexual Offenders and Predators Search” link. One can then search for offenders and predators either by name or by entering an address.
Upon entering the search criteria, you will see those offenders and predators in your neighborhood. The search returns provide the subject’s designation, information concerning their charges, a photograph and vehicle information, as well as other details.
Again, knowledge is power and being informed is key. Here are a few other safety tips that should help the festivities go safely:
Use candles with care. Place candlelit pumpkins on a sturdy surface away from flammable objects. Another option would be to light pumpkins with flashlights, battery-operated flameless candles or glow sticks instead.
Choose costumes wisely. Use bright colors and flame-retardant materials. You can also attach reflective tape to his or her costume or treat bag.
Size it right. Make sure your child’s costume is fitted properly. A costume that is too big or too long can cause tripping.
Use caution with masks. If your child wears a mask as part of his or her costume, ensure that it fits properly, so that their vision is not obstructed.
Trick or treat with care. Accompany younger trick-or-treaters and make sure someone in the group is carrying a flashlight.
Inspect treats before indulging. Discard anything that’s not sealed, has torn packaging or appears suspicious.
To prepare for trick-or-treaters, clean up. Put away tripping hazards, such as garden hoses, toys and bikes, and clear other debris from the walkway.
Turn the lights on. Replace burned-out bulbs to ensure visibility at the walkway and front door.
We hope you find this information helpful and as always, stay safe!
Peyton Grinnell
Lake County Sheriff