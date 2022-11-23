We’ve all heard the common phrase, “Lord, have mercy.” It’s often associated with something gone awry. Someone wrongs someone. Something falls through. Sometimes becomes never.
Despite the phrase, true mercy kind of gets the shaft if we think about it.
It isn’t common to hear someone say, “I’m going to work on extending mercy today.”
Isn’t it funny how our anger meter flares when we’re cut off in traffic, but when we accidentally cut someone else off, we expect mercy?
Whatever the offense, our thoughts and emotions can create discord that leads to snippiness.
Essentially, we hand this offender our power.
God gives us the power to choose compassion. His mercies are new daily, but how many of us have ventured to cultivate a mindset of mercy?
Lamentations 3:22-23 The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.
Mercy is a magnificent part of God’s love for us. His infinite kindness propelled Him to send Jesus to rescue the world.
What would it look like if we gave others the benefit of the doubt? If we acknowledged that hurting people hurt people and they may need our kindness?
Disclaimer: Extending mercy doesn’t mean allowing people to abuse or take advantage of us. Rather, it means we care enough about them to have tough conversations before bitterness is born.
As someone who was abused, mercy wasn’t high on my virtue list. I was on guard, wondering if so-and-so would try to take advantage of me. It was a crippling mindset that I worked hard to overcome with God’s grace.
If we’re holding onto offense, we can look at the offender through how God sees them. Using this filter reminds us that the people we’re frustrated with are God’s children. His desire is that they are treated well.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Embrace God’s mercy. He forgave us everything. We’re created in His image to do the same.
2. Have patience for yourself on the journey to mercy.
3. When someone slights you, ponder how you can show them compassion without allowing them to steamroll your emotions.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.