The Lake County Library System is waiving fines for patrons who donate food and other accepted items during May.
Donated items can be delivered to your local library and must be unopened, unexpired and in their original package.
Each of the following items will equal $1 of forgiven overdue fees:
• Dry food items (e.g., spaghetti, raisins, cereal)
• Hygiene products (e.g., toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary napkins)
• Baby products (e.g., jar of baby food, diapers, baby powder)
• Packaged pet food (e.g., canned meat, dog treats, dry cat food)
There are no limits to the number of donations per person, though fines will not be forgiven for library items that are lost or damaged.
Donations will be accepted at each of the 16 Lake County libraries during regular hours. Note that the Umatilla Public Library will not accept pet food donations.
People without fines are also encouraged to donate items, as each item will be used anonymously to forgive another patron’s fines.
All donations will be sent to local food banks and charities in Lake County.
Visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries or contact your local library for more information.