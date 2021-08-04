It’s hurricane season, and we all want to be as prepared as possible. One way to do so is to sign up for a free notification service. AlertLake, the Lake County emergency notification system, informs its registered users about imminent threats to health and safety, such as severe weather, flooding, gas leaks, police activity and more.
The alerts regarding potential safety hazards or concerns can be delivered via voice or text message.
To sign up, visit the Lake County government homepage, https://lakecountyfl.gov, and click on the AlertLake graphic, or go directly to http://alertlake.com.