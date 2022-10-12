The Eustis Historical Museum is located inside The Clifford House on the corner of Bay and Bates Streets in Eustis. The house, a graceful neo-classic design, is a reminder of easy living in a long-ago South. The original owners intended to construct this 18-room mansion in 1894, but two citrus freezes prevented them from building the home until 1911.
Guilford Davis Clifford, a native of Rome, New York, pioneered in the Florida wilderness not long after the Civil War. The two-story home he built outside of town, on a quiet dirt road, stands as his greatest monument today.
Clifford built the 4,500 square-foot structure with Florida cypress and double layers of three-quarter-inch heart of pine for the floors. Each of the six fireplaces features imported Italian marble in different designs and mirrored wood mantels. His home was elegant, spacious and convenient. It had indoor plumbing and large windows for maximum cross-ventilation. The walls were plaster of Paris, pristine white and never painted, and even today, the house has all of its original woodwork made from cypress. Its windows, hinged on the sides for easy cleaning, were copper screened.
The home was occupied by three generations of the Clifford family from Thanksgiving 1911 until Guilford and Unity’s descendants made it the home of the Eustis Historical Museum in 1985.
The newest addition to the property was the Unity Bell Pavilion, dedicated on May 13, 1997. Subsequently, many weddings and occasions are celebrated here. There’s also a Citrus Museum on the property, which contains many historical photographs and artifacts from the local citrus industry.
Eustis Historical Museum volunteers operate this museum. Funding for the museum’s operation depends on membership dues, fundraising events and donations.
The Eustis Historical Museum was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. It’s also listed in the Smithsonian Museum listings of Historic Places. The City of Eustis owns the building and grounds. However, the artifacts within the Eustis Historical Museum and Citrus Museum are owned and managed by a Board of Trustees.
The mission of this museum is to unite and use the combined efforts, talents and resources of the members, local community and all interested parties, to collect, preserve and display historical, cultural and educational artifacts pertaining first to The City of Eustis, then to Lake County and the state of Florida, and to conduct educational programs and tours for the general public. EHM houses furnishings, artifacts and memorabilia for viewing by the general public.
Tours are available during our normal hours. If you have a special event or wish to schedule a group or private tour, call 352-483-0046 or email eustismuseum@gmail.com.