Insect populations are in significant decline, according to several studies. Invasive species, global warming, deforestation, pollution, urbanization, agricultural intensifica-tion, insecticides and more present threats to insect species, according to one report re-leased last year titled, “Insect decline in the Anthropocene: Death by a thousand cuts.”
The report, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences, says, “Across 16 studies, insect populations had declined by 45% in the last four decades.”
While anyone who hates getting bitten by mosquitoes might see this as a good thing, the overall decline also means insects that pollinate the plants that produce food that ends up on tables across the globe are also declining. That’s not so good.
What is good is that actions are being taken to support insects in many ways, in-cluding creation of butterfly gardens like the one at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora.
“The garden is a little over an acre,” said Cathy Lunday, library manager, who said the space is maintained primarily by volunteers and is certified as a wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.
The library’s Nunan Butterfly Garden began in 2013 as an Eagle Scout project. In 2017, it was enhanced with installation of 75% to 80% native Florida plants and a new irrigation system, Lunday said.
The flowering plants and trees in the pesticide-free garden support a wide variety of pollinators, birds and other animals, and the beauty of the spot attracts plenty of humans, too.
For example, the weekly Story Birds story time for toddlers is very popular. Regular-ly bringing in 60 to 70 attendees every Monday, the nature-based program concludes each session with a visit to the butterfly garden.
A special event, a butterfly release, will be held April 23 at the Nunan Butterfly Garden. In addition to the 11:45 a.m. release of native Florida butterflies, the event will include a butterfly gardening workshop for adults at 10:30 a.m. by the UF/IFAS Extension's
Lake County Master Gardener program, a dulcimer and ukulele performance at 11:30 a.m., and children’s crafts and tours of the garden kicking off at noon. “Everyone gets a packet of native milkweed seeds, too,” Lundy said. Native milk-weed plants, or Asclepias species, serve as larval host plants for caterpillars of Monarch butterflies.
Getting people engaged and interested in the natural world is one way declining insect populations can be helped, one packet of seeds at a time. In addition, University of Florida researchers encourage creating flower “billboards” in landscapes – grouping flowering plant species in masses of color that tell insects where to find food, habitat and shelter.
“An insect isn’t like a kid in a candy store who wants one of every kind of treat, or in this case, flower. They want to find a location with lots of what they really like – a one-stop shop,” said Jaret Daniels, curator at the Florida Museum’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity and a professor in the UF/IFAS entomology and nematology department.
“You still want to have enough variety, so that insects that prefer specific flow-er types are more likely to find something to their liking,” Daniels said. “Based on our findings, we recommend that homeowners select five or six types of flower plants known to attract pollinators and insects and group them by species.”
Because observing the tiny creatures can be a challenge, researchers have developed an inexpensive device that can be used to study insects in regions of the world where they’re most diverse, according to UF.
For years, Akito Kawahara, assistant curator of the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, tried to find a portable device that would allow him to track insects. When Yash Sondhi, a Ph.D. student at Florida International University, offered to try creating a device, they were off and running. After testing Sondhi’s device in a lab, the two successfully tested it on a research trip to Costa Rica.
Kawahara is optimistic that the new device will help inform efforts to stave off the recent global trend of insect decline and extinction.
“The baseline data that we need to understand the ac-tivity of small insects and other organisms is so limited,” he said. “We talk about how light pollution, noise pollution and climate change impact insects, but we don’t know anything about how it affects their activity because we ha-ven’t been able to monitor activity for most insect species. This device will allow us to collect that information.”
Interested in learning more about insects and how to support them? The W.T. Bland Public Library hosts programs by organizations including the local UF/IFAS Extension Office. You can also find a kiosk at the library with a wealth of free information on native plants, polli-nators and more. In addition, if you’re interested in vol-unteering in the garden, stop by any Tuesday morning, 8–10 a.m., to meet the volunteer group or ask a librarian about the program.
For more information on the butterfly release, visit the library’s Facebook page. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Mount Dora Library Association.
W.T. Bland Public Library and its adjacent garden are located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora.
For more information on its butterfly garden and pro-grams, visit https://bit.ly/3jpBjMD.