Woof! Sadie Mae and Wal-ter Doodle here. As you can see, we are loving the season and playing dress up with Mom. Here’s some “petvice” to help you celebrate.
Let’s talk bunnies. Pet bun-nies that is, not the ones we chase but never catch.
If you are buying a bunny for a child, the child needs to be taught how to properly care for and interact with it, how to pick it up (never by the ears or stomach!), how to feed it and how to keep it happy and healthy. Bunnies are social crea-tures, and they need as much care as a dog or cat but in differ-ent ways. It can be hard work.
They are cute, they are fluffy and they make great pets. But they have needs that canines and felines do not. They can be litterbox trained, which is a good thing. But if kept loose in the house, they can get in big trouble. Bunnies have to chew – it is necessary for their survival. Their teeth need to be trimmed (just like our nails) or at least kept filed down with pieces of wood or other chew toys made specifi-cally for rodents. They are fond of electrical wires within their reach. This can be lethal. You will need to cover your cords with bunny-proofing.
Bunnies also need specific foods, mental stimulation and a knowledgeable veterinarian.
If you would like to become a bunny parent, adopt one from the Humane Society or a local rabbit rescue. Do not support bunny mills and never try to turn a feral rabbit into a pet.
Rabbits can live 10 years and if properly socialized, can coexist with dogs and cats. It is not advisable to purchase a bunny as a gift for someone else. Due to their high maintenance, they are not suitable for very young children. If you want two bunnies, it is best to get a male and a female to avoid aggression. Make sure to have your bunny spayed or neutered, or you might find yourself overwhelmed with a colony.
Now back to our favorite subject, canines.
The worst thing you can do is share an Easter basket with your dog. Chocolate is known to be toxic, and that tiny egg wrapped in foil may result in a medical emergency. Give your pup a cooked egg (no shell, no coloring) or a raw egg if raw feeding. Mix it in with their food as a great surprise. Egg is good for the skin. Keep the basket and the foil and the fake grass out of their reach. Never give a dog a bite of your chocolate bunny. Instead, make them their own basket of dog-approved treats and safe toys.
Happy spring!