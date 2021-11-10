The World ParaVolley Board unanimously approved Hickory Point Beach Sand Volleyball Complex as the first official Beach ParaVolley Development Center in the world.
Hickory Point Beach, located in Tavares, opened in 2014 with 21 professional-grade courts and lights through a public‐private partnership with Lake County.
In 2019, the county added a 4,000-square-foot Athletic Center to support regional, national and international events at the complex. This year, the county is adding a grand entrance along with wheelchair grade sidewalks to accommodate the BPV athletes. Since opening, the complex has welcomed guests and competitors from over 100 cities in Florida, 25 states in the U.S. and 15 countries in the world.
“This is an exciting development for the progress of beach ParaVolley, which is planning to be included in the LA 2028 Paralympic Games as it will serve as a Center for upcoming competitions, events, clinics, camps and training/education opportunities for athletes, coaches and officials,” Florida Region of USA Volleyball said in an Oct. 28 news release.
“This designation showcases Hickory Point Beach’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, and we could not be prouder to have this state‐of‐the‐art facility right here in Lake County,” said executive director for Lake County’s Economic Growth Office Brandon Matulka.
Steve Bishop, executive director/president of Eustis-based Florida Region of USA Volleyball added, “When we set out on this journey to build a large‐scale sand volleyball complex back in 2004, there were very few in existence and many questioned why we would want such a complex in the middle of a state surrounded by beaches. It seemed like the right thing to do for our sport at the time and after 10 years of planning and another 7 years of hosting events it has proven to be a good hunch. The venue is reported to have generated $11 million in economic impact for the area.”
The Florida Region of USA Volleyball is a 501(c)(3) non‐profit organization that began operations in the 1960s and was officially incorporated in 1982. The Florida Region is one of 40 regional volleyball associations under the umbrella of USA Volleyball and currently serves 14,500 members.
