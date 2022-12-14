I have lived in Lake County my whole life and never knew about LovExtension. Two sisters started something big, and I had no idea, until recently. As a student in Lake Sumter’s nursing program, one of my assignments is to obtain eight hours of volunteer time each semester. After some searching and digging, I settled with LovExtension. Located in downtown Tavares inside a little storefront runs a huge operation. Well, maybe the size is not comparable to that of major corporations, but the impact it has could not be any less.
Linda, a former court clerk in Lake County, had a dream. She wanted to help the elderly in our community. She wanted to visit them, talk with them and hear their stories. Eventually this transformed into an operation of bringing food and other basic supplies to our elderly in Lake County and The Villages. Did you know that the elderly only receive roughly $15 worth of food stamps per month? With that small sum, they can never buy laundry soap, or toothbrushes, or briefs, because those are not food items. The elderly deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. It would be very wrong of us to forget our seniors now.
One of the days I came in to volunteer, we were packing bags. LovExtension had a great system. With about 10 volunteers, we went through the process of bagging up individual orders of food for a total of around 160 bags. I had so much fun; everyone was joking together. When I look into these people’s eyes, I can tell they care. They have a passion to help, and they are acting on it. Even though I have now completed my required hours for this semester, I have decided to keep volunteering with LovExtension because these are the kind of people I want to be around.
What goes on at LovExtension is not just a process of passing out food. Any machine can do that. Linda, her sister Nancy and the other volunteers with them do not just pass out food; they pass out love and hope. Something that is so lacking in our world today. Hidden in downtown Tavares is this hidden star.
Around Christmas time, we are familiar with “the star” and how it represents how the wise men followed it to the baby Jesus. But in a sense, there are many small stars pointing out good things in our world. Linda and Nancy are stars, working in the community to make a difference. Very few people look for individual stars in the sky. We more often look for constellations, staring up with wonder at the Big Dipper, the Great Bear, Orion and many more. Similarly, we rarely find individual stars, but when working in groups the light shines so much brighter.
LovExtension is an entirely volunteer run organization. They purchase the majority of their supplies to pass out. If you would like to be a part of this amazing operation this Christmas, you can donate some of the supplies. A few of the biggest things that these people need are adult pull-ups, other incontinence supplies, non-perishable food items and personal care supplies. You can drop your donations at the store located at 322 East Alfred Street, Tavares. You can also contact Linda at 352-669-1121.
Even if you decide not to donate to LovExtension, please take just a moment and find a way to bless an elderly person in your life. Kindness goes a long way. Have a wonderful holiday season.
Evelyn Brown is a resident of Mount Dora.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.