Dec. 8–10 at the 11th Annual Fashion Designers Runway Showcase at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg, two Lake County designers had their clothing on display.
The Boutique Showcase was hosted by Jessica Krieger, with the Red Carpet host international model Zelda Fields Polk. The Saturday Runway Showcase hosts were Captain Scott Mack of the Leesburg Florida Police Department and international supermodel and runway diva Shay.
The event showcased local and out-of-state couture fashion designers and boutiques. It also helped to support VMAX For One Community Inc. Youth Creative Arts Program, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.