Last Tuesday at the Mount Dora City Council meeting, attendees who stuck it out until the end found themselves in a session that lasted until almost midnight.
The main topic was a proposed high-rise multiuse development in the Wolf Branch Innovation District east of downtown that would be taller than the maximum height allowed in the city. There was much discussion and questions asked by the council members, as well as plenty of public comment regarding concerns about everything from the aquifer and water quality, to infrastructure that could support a substantial population increase. However, the developer, Aaron Hakim, and his representatives dominated the meeting minutes.
Public comment did not begin until around 9 p.m., after Hakim had presented a slide show he introduced as being “lengthy.” Hakim’s lawyer, who had previously spoken at length, was granted rebuttal time after public comments ended, and he raised questions about the various comments.
Ultimately, their time spent did not yield a positive result for the AMCO Development proposal, with the council voting against it. Cal Rolfson made a motion to approve, and Vice Mayor Marc Crail seconded the motion. However, Doug Bryant, John Cataldo, Dennis Dawson, Nate Walker and Mayor Crissy Stile voted no.
After the meeting, Mount Dora resident Clare Jordan said in an email, “I am very grateful to the city council members who voted no on the proposed development, and to all the community members who spoke out against it. Preserving the character of historic downtown Mount Dora, and the surrounding semi-rural areas, should always be the biggest priority. We have to make rational choices in the face of the rampant overdevelopment we’ve been seeing across central Florida.”
Mark Alan, another citizen opposed to the development, was pleased by the community turnout.
“In the midst of a corporation planning a high-rise development of condos, apartments and retail space in the middle of our beautiful countryside, a sizable group of passionate local residents showed up,” he wrote in an email response to the meeting. Because the crowd was too large to fit in the meeting room, which had about 30 chairs, most marked “reserved,” for an audience, he said a couple hundred residents stood in hallways, adjacent rooms, around the staircase and on the front steps of the building.
“During these times when there is so much negativity and when everyday people feel like they have no say against corporate and political greed, this event proves that when passionate people ban together, and stay the course, that sweet victory can be achieved,” he said.
The meeting began at 6 p.m. with less contentious agenda items, including the Irish Heritage Month Proclamation for March and handing out Friends of the Environment Awards to Jason Maxwell, The Yard Stop and W.T. Bland Public Library’s Cathy Lunday.
It concluded with approval of a first reading of Ordinance No. 2023-05, Amending Chapter 42, Sec 42-31, Parking Behind a Driveway, and the city attorney’s report.
The next regular city council meeting will be March 7, beginning at 6 p.m.