Sept. 9, Waste Management delivered a donation of 60-plus recycling bins to Mount Dora High School, which has begun a new recycling program.
It’s the culmination of efforts by one of the school’s students. Sophomore Franco Garcia
Franco Garcia wanted to get students more involved with recycling at the high school. So, he reached out to Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile to discuss his ideas.
Garcia suggested beginning with a school-wide paper recycling program because “it seems to be the easiest to recycle,” he said in a recent City of Mount Dora news release. “There is a ton of paper discarded in the classrooms that should be recycled.”
The two discussed putting bins in each classroom that could be collected twice a month and delivered to the paper-only recycling dumpster at the W.T. Bland Public Library.
If paper recycling by students and teachers goes well, the plan is to add metal cans, along with cardboard and plastic, to the program.
“The City of Mount Dora would like to thank Waste Management for their donation as well as Mayor Stile and Franco Garcia for his commitment to making his school a better place,” the city said in the news release.