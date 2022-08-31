Last week, students from two Lake County high schools broke ground on homes they will help build for local families, and another groundbreaking will be held in September for a third property.
Leesburg High School Construction Academy students broke ground and got to work Aug. 24, at 931 E. Main Street in Leesburg. South Lake High School Construction Academy students did the same two days later at 211 Thomas Street in Mascotte.
The third groundbreaking celebration, for Eustis High School Construction Academy students, will be Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 1904 E. Bates Avenue, in Eustis. The public is invited to attend.
According to Lake County Schools, students will build the homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter and local businesses. RoMac Building Supply is the partner in Leesburg, where students are building their fourth house; Truist is the partner on the South Lake project, the third for that school, and First National Bank of Mount Dora is the partner in Eustis, where students are building their second home.
These will be yearlong projects, and the students will work on every phase of the house – including building the foundation and framing; installing electricity, plumbing, doors, windows, sheet rock and flooring; and painting. Students will work with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradespeople, many of whom plan to donate their time and resources toward the project and serve as mentors for the students.