Exploring Florida without sitting inside a motorized vehicle just got a boost, when the Wekiva Trail heading east from the Lake County Neighborhood Lakes Trail in Sorrento officially opened earlier this month.
The hiking and biking trail, which runs along SR 429, is connected to the Florida Coast to Coast Trail (C2C), “opening up all of Seminole, Orange, Volusia and Brevard County Trails to Lake County,” said cycling and trail-building enthusiast Mike Stephens. “You can now officially ride from Sorrento to Titusville and Edgewater/New Smyrna, and numerous other trails throughout the state, on paved off-road multi-purpose trails!”
The Wekiva Trail has been a long time coming, according to Stephens.
“This expansion of the Wekiva Trail has been in the works for the past 20 or so years and is discussed at length in the Lake County 2006 Trails Master Plan and the 2018 Trails Master Plan,” he wrote in a recent email. “Numerous public meetings, feasibility studies, PD & E studies, cultural and historical studies, and the like have already been completed along the proposed trail corridor.”
According to Stephens, the segment of trail from Sorrento to Mount Dora is in the design phase, and Lake County has funds budgeted to purchase the railroad spur from Sorrento to Tavares.
In an update shared with other trail enthusiasts, Stephens wrote, “An economic study was done by the Bamoral group in 2015 that showed that by just expanding the Wekiva trail into downtown Mount Dora, it would generate approximately $7.9 million in annual economic impact to the City of Mount Dora, and it would support 114 new jobs. In 2010, Orange County conducted a study of their completed trails and concluded that over 1.7 million people used the trails in 2010, and that this contributed an annual economic impact of over $42 million in Orange County and supported 516 jobs. In 2011, Seminole County conducted a study of their completed trails that showed the Seminole County trail system contributed an annual economic impact of $14 million to their economy and supported 174 jobs. The Florida Coast to Coast Economic Benefits and Market Report estimates the 275-mile Coast to Coast Trail (a portion of which is also in South Lake County) will generate an annual economic benefit of $120 million to the State of Florida.”
Trails were the topic of a two-day April Florida Trails Summit led by the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Greenways and Trails Foundation, and Gallus Quigley, representing the Lake County Office of Parks & Trails, presented the county’s Trails Master Plan, which includes 82 miles of existing trails and 422 total planned miles.
The Wekiva Trail traverses land designated as a habitat for pollinators project managed by the Florida Wildflower Foundation. The property’s ecosystems are varied, ranging from soggy wetlands to dry longleaf pine sandhills and sand scrub that offer habitat for numerous native plant species.
The Florida C2C Trail is “an ambitious effort to create a continuous paved multi-use trail across the state of Florida from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, the first state trail of its kind in the United States,” according to Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The goal is for it to span some 250 miles and link communities between St. Petersburg and Titusville.
The C2C Trail is approximately 88% complete, and the largest remaining gaps remain in Lake and Sumter County, said Stephens, who stated that both the Wekiva Trail and the North Lake Trail (aka River to Hills Trail) are to connect with the Coast to Coast Trail and provide cyclists from other trails access to all of Lake County.
“Let’s get this trail extended into downtown Mount Dora, Tavares and Leesburg as soon as possible, so that all those users can also come into and enjoy the heart of Lake County by bicycle,” Stephens said.
Interested in learning more? “Like” the Friends of Lake County Trails group at https://www.facebook.com/FOLCT.