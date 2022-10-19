Throughout October, the W.T. Bland Public Library has reproductions of 24 Emma Sears Marsh watercolor paintings on display. The original works were donated by the GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. to the library, which is storing the works to preserve them, the club said.
The artist lived in Mount Dora and was the third president of the local club. In recognition of her work and contributions, the District 7 club donated the original paintings to the library.
Marsh painted more than 900 watercolors depicting the plants of Florida and New York, where she was born in 1871, according to a biography by Hawthorne Fine Art of New York City.
“Her early subjects included flowers native to New York state, but upon traveling to Florida, she quickly became captivated by the untamed beauty of the state’s abundant wildflowers,” the biography says.
Some of the flora she painted has since become extinct.
According to Hawthorne Fine Art, Marsh’s paintings have been exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Marsh died at age 88 in Mount Dora in 1960.
The W.T. Bland Public Library is located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora.