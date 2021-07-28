Beau was born under a porch in Tavares about 12 months ago. She has Cerebellum hyperplasia (wobbly cat syndrome), which is caused by a virus and is characterized by the cat exhibiting involuntary movement while walking and partially losing balance.
Beau was captured by Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue’s offsite coordinator, Cheri Brown, after a neighbor noticed Beau was pregnant. She went to the Hoffmeyer “home for unwed cats” and ended up needing an emergency C-section. The cat and all four kittens survived. None of the kittens are afflicted with CH and have been adopted.
Beau was very unstable initially but has continually improved her movement skills. She can easily walk up to 30 feet on laminate and tile floors and jumps on and off a low futon in her foster home. She is very social and will do well in a home where people can spend time with her. She interacts well with cats, kittens and a 40-pound dog. She has come a long way from living under a porch.
For more information, email Cheri Brown at Cherib610@aol.com or call the Tavares-based Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue at 352-455-7421.