March 16, Beretta came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue very pregnant, and she delivered just two days later. According to the shelter, Beretta was a wonderful momma, very protective and loving. Her babies grew healthy, and it wasn’t long before they were adopted into loving families.
“Beretta has been waiting patiently at the rescue for someone to adopt her, too. For nine months, she has watched family after family come in and chose someone else to take home and love. This loving girl needs a home! Our goal is to get Beretta home for the holidays,” the shelter says.
Beretta is a two-year-old tuxedo, short-haired cat. Beretta is up to date on all vaccines and on monthly flea prevention and dewormer.
She likes to walk on a harness, although she is timid about going outdoors, according to the shelter. With time and practice, she will make a great walking companion. She loves napping in small spaces and cat trees. She also loves toys with catnip. She’s playful and energetic, yet has a sweet demeanor and loves to be pet and scratched. Beretta gets along with all humans, and most dogs don’t bother her. She shouldn’t have any feline siblings, as she will argue with them constantly.
If you are looking to add a cat to your family, contact Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue at 352-609-2362 or via Facebook to set up a visit.