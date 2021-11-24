Three-month-old Crash is a beautiful orange, short hair, male kitten. Sweet Crash was found at the scene of a car accident. It is unknown if he was hiding under the car’s hood, or perhaps the driver swerved to avoid him. Either way, Crash escaped uninjured and was brought to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue in September. He was understandably shaken and timid. Today Crash still has a bit of a shy personality. His foster home has children, dogs and other cats who he gets along with just fine.
You’d like to meet Crash, contact Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue at 352-609-2362 or via Facebook.