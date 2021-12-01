Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now anxiously waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
Elena is hoping to be home for the holidays!
You’d like to meet Elena, contact Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue at 352-455-7421 or via Facebook.