The annual Leesburg Christmas on the Water set sail on Sunday, December 4th. Forty-two boats glittering with holiday lights floated past dock after dock on Lake Harris. Themes ranged from the Griswold Family Christmas to the Grinch. Santa Clause also made a few appearances. Residence and visitors alike waved at each vessel from the shoreline where the greeting “Merry Christmas!” echoed across the lake. Mike and Janie Hall, who are are new residents of Lake Shore Drive, claim that this event will be an annual tradition for their friends and family.

