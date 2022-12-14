The annual Leesburg Christmas on the Water set sail on Sunday, December 4th. Forty-two boats glittering with holiday lights floated past dock after dock on Lake Harris. Themes ranged from the Griswold Family Christmas to the Grinch. Santa Clause also made a few appearances. Residence and visitors alike waved at each vessel from the shoreline where the greeting “Merry Christmas!” echoed across the lake. Mike and Janie Hall, who are are new residents of Lake Shore Drive, claim that this event will be an annual tradition for their friends and family.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Florida Strawberry Festival announces 2023 entertainment
- The Sounds of Christmas 2022 in Tavares
- 2023 Adopt-a-Lake Calendar now available
- Tavares police chief recommends firing officer over Taser incident
- Faces and Places
- Leesburg Noon Kiwanis Celebrates First 100 Years
- Mount Dora Christmas parade kicks off a weekend of festivities
- Lake County Fire Department earns insurance rating
Latest e-Edition
Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.
Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.
Salley Clare (Pagenkemper) Baumann was born October 22, 1946, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Doris (Braun) Pagenkemper. Sallye Baumann died on December 7, 2021, at the age of 75 in Tavares, Florida.
- +2
- By Bob Mudge, Venice Gondolier Senior Writer
-
Editor’s note: David Dunn-Rankin, who many readers know through his weekly column, is CEO of this newspaper’s parent company and the son of Betty Dunn-Rankin. The following originally ran in the Venice Gondolier.