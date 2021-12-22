It’s that most wonderful time of the year, as the song goes – and it’s also that time of year when businesses, organizations and government agencies have varied hours to accommodate the holidays. Here’s a sampling of what you can expect in the days ahead.
Most government offices and facilities will be closed Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. This includes Lake County’s Supervisor of Elections, Board of County Commissioners and Lake County Landfill customer service office, as well as Mount Dora city offices.
Leesburg city offices and facilities will be closed Dec. 24–27 and Dec. 31. There will be no refuse collection Dec. 24, Dec. 27 or Dec. 31.
Tavares city offices will be closed Dec. 23–24 and Dec. 30–31 for the holidays.
Eustis city offices and programs will be closed Dec. 23–24 and Dec. 31.
In addition, the Florida Department of Health, other state offices and the county’s Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, and Property Appraiser offices will be closed Dec. 23–24 and Dec. 30–31.
Lake County Solid Waste’s residential curbside collection service and the Lake County Landfill will not experience a change in collection days. Excess garbage and recycling will be collected Dec. 27 through Jan. 7, as well. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/trash-recycling for more information.
The Lake County Animal Shelter, as well as Lake County Landfill and all Convenience Centers, will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
The animal shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares, will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will be closed Dec. 23–24 and Dec. 31.
Lake County Connection, the county’s transportation disadvantaged service, and LakeXpress, the fixed-route bus system, will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. For more information and schedules, visit www.ridelakexpress.com.
The Lake County Extension Center, located at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares, will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For information about upcoming Extension events, visit http://lake.ifas.ufl.edu.
All 16 Lake County Library System libraries will be closed Dec. 24–26 and Jan 1 and may have additional closures. For example, the Leesburg Public Library will be closed Dec. 24–27 and Dec. 31–Jan. 2. For specific library closures, visit https://bit.ly/3GYYmYz.
Lake County Connection, the county’s disadvantaged transportation service, and LakeXpress, the fixed-route bus system, will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
For more information, visit www.ridelakexpress.com.