Women of the Moose Golden Triangle Chapter 1389, in an effort to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, made up holiday gift bags for the young adults with special needs at Behavior Plus. Gifts of pillows and hats were made and donated by one of the group’s members. In addition, holiday food baskets were created for three local families in need, which also included pillows and hats for three children in each family.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…