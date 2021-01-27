Moose Golden Triangle

Moose Golden Triangle Chapter 1389 Senior Regent Denise Fitzgerald with gift bag recipients.

Women of the Moose Golden Triangle Chapter 1389, in an effort to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, made up holiday gift bags for the young adults with special needs at Behavior Plus. Gifts of pillows and hats were made and donated by one of the group’s members. In addition, holiday food baskets were created for three local families in need, which also included pillows and hats for three children in each family. 