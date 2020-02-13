CBD Dog Health’s educational team is hosting a free educational event with Adrienne and Jae of Two Crazy Cat Ladies on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST. The event, which will be broadcast via Facebook Live, is part of the Healing Naturally Tour and will address the how to use full spectrum hemp extract (CBD), and other homeopathic remedies to treat a multitude of ailments in cats.
“We share a common goal with Adrienne and Jae of the Two Crazy Cat Ladies,” says Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health. “To get our pets off of dangerous and unnecessary medications and help them heal naturally. I know that together, we have a lot of information to share with our fellow cat people and I can’t wait for cat chat.”
The Healing Naturally Tour marks the launch of the alliance between top holistic pet industry experts, including Angela Ardolino, medical cannabis expert and founder of CBD Dog Health, and Julie Anne Lee, DCH, founder of Adored Beast Apothecary. Together, these pet-care powerhouses plan to save as many animals as possible by producing educational programming to empower pet parents about healing their pets with natural and proven methods.
“We want to educate as many people as we possibly can about the benefits of full spectrum hemp CBD and holistic healing,” says Umana. “It is a safe way to treat so many ailments in cats, and together with Jae and Adrienne we will dive into everything from how to use CBD safely to dosage information.”
The tour will continue through mid-February and includes sessions at veterinary offices, grooming and boarding salons, and boutique shops throughout California and Nevada. Sessions include expertise of the CBD Dog Health education team, including Ardolino, CBD Dog Health co-owner, Hernando Umana, and director of education Carter Easler.
The event will be broadcast live on the Two Crazy Cat Ladies Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/TheTwoCrazyCatLadies/. Sign up for tour updates at www.cbddoghealth.com/thehealingtour.