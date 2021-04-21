United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is celebrating its Hometown Hero award recipients on April 23 with a Hometown Hero Hoedown.
The National Anthem will be sung by Pam Jones, the South Lake Sea Cadet Color Guard will present colors, local celebrities will present awards and raffles, a bluegrass band will be performing, food trucks will offer a variety of tasty treats and games will be available for the kids.
To be held at 32707 Blossom Lane in Leesburg, the event will run 6–8 p.m. Visit www.uwls.org.
Volunteers are requested, as well. If interested, call Joe Additon at 352-787-7530, ext. 243, or email jadditon@uwls.org.