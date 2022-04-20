Each year, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties designates a Hometown Hero for each county. April 29, two Sumter County and two Lake County local heroes will be named – and celebrated – at the Hometown Hero Hoedown at Far Reach Ranch in Tavares, 5–8 p.m.
“Hometown Heroes are those who have made a difference in your community,” the agency says. “He or she has gone above and beyond, done far more than what was asked or expected, helped others regardless of who noticed, and made a difference ... Not all heroes wear capes and most heroes don’t even consider their actions to be heroic.”
The community event will feature live music, kid’s games, live animals, food trucks, “Cow Plop Bingo” and a silent auction.
Over the past month, residents in Lake and Sumter counties submitted over 125 nominations in support of their local “Hometown Hero.”
In addition, the Star of Service award will also be awarded at this event.
Far Reach Ranch is located at 1255 S. Dora Boulevard, in Tavares.
For more information, call 352-787-7530 and visit www.uwls.org/hometown-hero-nomination.