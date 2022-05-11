Each year, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties designates Hometown Heroes for each of the counties it serves. April 29, two Sumter County and two Lake County local heroes were named – and celebrated – at the Hometown Hero Hoedown at Far Reach Ranch in Tavares.
At its second annual Hometown Hero Hoedown, UWLS awarded winners Linda Mobley and Jennifer Ganley of Lake County and Connie Mahan and Pat Hayes of Sumter County.
“All four winner have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to public service in our community. Chairman Sean Parks and Chairman Craig Estep, from the Lake County Commission and the Sumter County Commission, respectively, announced each winner alongside UWLS CEO Monica Wofford and Pam Jones from Congressman Daniel Webster’s Office,” the organization said in a news release.
A surprise Star of Service Award recipient was also announced: Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey. The Star of Service is awarded within UWLS’ Mission United program devoted to serving veterans, and the award highlights a veteran or first responder who has provided exceptional public service to the community, according to UWLS.
The event raised over $40,000 from sponsors and individual donors.
“These funds will be used to fund programs dedicated to the enrichment of income, education, and health for those in the greatest need in our communities, along with serving our veteran population,” according to UWLS.
The community event also featured live music, kid’s games, live animals, food trucks, “Cow Plop Bingo” and a silent auction.
Prior to the Hoedown, residents in Lake and Sumter counties submitted over 125 nominations in support of their local “Hometown Hero.”
For more information, call 352-787-7530 and visit www.uwls.org.