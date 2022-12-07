The holidays are often an emotional time, full of memories both happy and sad – and honoring deceased loved ones has become a holiday tradition for many families. One way people remember those who have passed is through the Wreaths Across America program, which delivers wreaths to national cemeteries across the U.S., including the Florida National Cemetery (FNC) in Bushnell.
The purpose of Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization that was established in 1992, is to remember veterans by placing handmade evergreen wreaths at the graves of those who gave their lives for their country.
Dec. 17, volunteers will participate in a ceremony and place wreaths at the Bushnell cemetery, 9–11: 30 a.m., according to co-location coordinator Cindy Bentley-Roberts, who said organizers are expecting as many as 8,000 people at this year’s wreath-placing ceremony.
The wreaths, which are trucked to cemeteries from the organization’s Maine facility, are symbolic in several ways. The evergreen represents everlasting life. The red bow represents great sacrifice and the circular shape represents eternity. When wreaths are placed at each veteran’s plot, the volunteer announces the soldier’s name and then says thank you.
In 2007, Wreaths Across America became a non-profit organization. The next year, U.S. Congress unanimously voted a day in December as National Wreaths Across America.
Would you like to help with the wreath placement? Visit Wreaths Across America on Facebook, Bushnell, to sign up.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or call 877-385-9504.