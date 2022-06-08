remembering fallen

Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution from across the region recently came together at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg to place over 900 flags in honor of Memorial Day and to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Participating DAR chapters were Bertha Hereford Hall and Mary Ellen Robertson Chapters, both from Leesburg, and John Bartram Chapter, from The Villages. Sons of the American Revolution were represented by The Villages and Lake-Sumter chapters.Courtesy Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, DAR.

