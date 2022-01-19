The Daughters of the American Revolution Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter ended 2021 strong, with members collecting gas cards, food items, household supplies, toiletries, clothes, calendars, Christmas cards and monetary donations in support of veterans.
The collection was distributed at Veterans Helping Veterans in Ocala and the Fisher Houses in Tampa and Gainesville.
The chapter also purchased an Honor Brick for Ashley’s House in Eustis, which will be built to support female veterans as they transition from military to civilian life.
Plus, over 7,700 cancelled postage stamps were gathered for the Wounded Warrior Project.
According to a chapter spokesperson, “Our DAR Service for Veterans Committee Co-Chairmen Annette Freeman and Sandra Wyrick go all out each year to make sure our local veterans feel appreciated by leading our annual Christmas drive, made possible through generous donations by chapter members.”
The chapter, established in 1929 and based in Leesburg, has members from across Lake and Sumter counties.