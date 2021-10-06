The Hospice Hope Chest resale shop, located at 315 North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, is open for business again after taking a break due to rising COVID cases.
The location is Women for Hospice’s primary source of fundraising to support Cornerstone Hospice programs in Lake County. Over more than 25 years, Women for Hospice has raised $2.45 million for Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.
During the six weeks the center was closed, Women for Hospice received an abundance of housewares, furniture, small appliances, games, books, gift items and costume jewelry to restock inventory.
“We are already getting ready for the holiday shopping season and will bring back our popular poinsettia sale, which is held in the Hope Chest parking lot the weekend after Thanksgiving,” said Genene Rawls, Women for Hospice chairwoman. “These beautiful plants, available in red or white, are sold for $20 a plant and they sell out fast.”
The Hope Chest is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The shop will add Sunday hours, 1–4 p.m., beginning the last weekend of November through the holidays.
For information about the shop or to schedule an appointment to donate items, call 352-383-5171.