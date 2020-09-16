Women for Hospice, which operates the Hospice Hope Chest shop at 315 North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, has resumed the store’s regular Monday through Saturday schedule, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Hospice Hope Chest was closed from March 13 through mid-August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers with Women for Hospice continued collecting housewares, furniture, small appliances, games, books, gift items and costume jewelry.
Most of the volunteers are over 65 years old, so the store was closed in adherence with CDC guidelines and to prepare the shop for safe shopping” according to Sue Ellen Ibach, Women for Hospice treasurer, who added, “We’ve been taking donations by appointment and quarantining the items for four days after treating with disinfectant spray.”
Masks are required in the store and are available for purchase for $1 if a customer doesn’t have one. Customers will find hand sanitizer throughout the store and plexiglass shields at the sales counters.
For more than 25 years, Women for Hospice has raised $2.45 million to support Cornerstone Hospice Foundation’s work for Lake County hospice patients and their families. To schedule an appointment to donate items, call 352-383-5171. To learn more about the foundation, call 352-742-6819 or visit CornestoneHospice.org/the-foundation. Cornerstone Hospice serves more than 7,000 people in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties each year. For more information, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.