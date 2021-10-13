The Hospice Hope Chest resale shop, located at 315 North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. For more information, call 352-383-5171.
Frances “Patsy” Teuton, age 79, passed away September 22, 2021, at home with loved ones by her side. Ms. Teuton was born in Jacksonville, FL. on May 2, 1942, to Herbert & Gladys (Evans) Sumner.
Wilson Crandall May 6, 2021 Wilson Trafton Crandall, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Edgewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in the Waterman Village of Mount Dora, Florida from complications relating to Parkinson’s disease.
Mr. Raymond Lewis Guenther, lifetime resident of Altoona, Florida, died on April 8, 2021, from complications of a stroke. He was 78 years old.
Richard (Rick) Russell Livingston passed away on the afternoon of November 18, 2020 in Anderson, South Carolina at 71 years of age. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on April 29, 1949 as the first born child of Nelda Forehand Livingston and Wiley Richard Livingston, Jr. He served in the Unite…
Millie Rue Romney Dunn age 100 of Mount Dora, Fl, formerly of New Smyrna Beach FL and Westwood, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 joining her pre-deceased husband of 68 years James Owen Dunn Sr. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT on August 11, 1920. She graduated from the Univ…
Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…