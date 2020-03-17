Say hello to Toby! He might not be able to say hello right away because he’s too busy carrying around a stick or tree. Before Toby came to Houndhaven he was actually in training to be a companion dog, but he had other plans, and decided he would rather be somebody’s snuggle buddy instead. He has become a volunteer favorite with his love of playing fetch and looking for lots of love.
Toby is a three-year-old black lab. He weighs 89 pounds and is a strong lad. We think he was being trained to retrieve things because he adores retrieving his big Nylabone, sticks, tree branches, balls, and kisses while on his walks. He looks at you with such pleading eyes there is no way you can say no to him.
Toby is such an amazing boy but prefers to be your one and only. Toby is super smart and knows “sit,” “down,” “paw” and “drop the ball.” He is super eager to please, so we are sure he will learn much more if given the opportunity. He loves playing and getting lots of love and attention from our volunteers. He would chase the ball all day if you let him and enjoys playing in water and bath time.
Toby is the ultimate dog…he’s smart, good looking, has a great personality, loves to be active, and is even willing to help you with yard work by picking up tree branches. If you’ve been looking for an amazing boy like Toby to be a part of your family, visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures, and complete an application…this fetching boy will be waiting for you!