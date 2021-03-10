After nearly a one-year absence, the W.T. Bland Public Library is resuming its Saturday and evening hours, effective March 1. The library is now open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and remains open late on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, until 8 p.m.
“For our new Saturday and evening hours, we’re offering our usual full access to public computers, printing and faxing, in addition to all the items in our collection available for borrowing,” said circulation supervisor Jill Santos.
As required by Resolution 2020-138, patrons are asked to continue wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing inside the library and washing hands frequently.
For more information, call 352-735-7180, option 5.