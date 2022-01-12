The Lake County Solid Waste division is hosting a Jan. 13 event where Lake County residents can dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way.
The Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit Collection drive-through event will take place from 9 a.m.–noon Jan. 13 at the Minneola City Hall parking lot, located at 800 N U.S. Hwy 27 in Minneola.
Small quantities of waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small propane tanks will be accepted. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited.
Lake County proof of residency is required.
If residents have large quantities of items to dispose of, a special drop-off can be scheduled at the Central Solid Waste Facility, 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares, by calling 352-343-3776.
For more information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/hazardouswaste or call the Lake County Solid Waste Division at the above number.