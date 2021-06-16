The Lake County Solid Waste Division encourages residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in compliance with CDC guidelines in a safe and environmentally conscious way. That can be accomplished June 17 at a collection event, 9 a.m.–noon, in the parking lot of Eustis Square Shopping Center, located at 218 W. Ardice Ave. in Eustis.
Staff will be on site with a mobile collection unit to accept small quantities of waste products, such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small propane tanks.
The waste collection event is available only to Lake County residents.
Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited.
Excessive amounts of hazardous materials will not be accepted due to limited space in the mobile unit. If residents have large quantities for disposal, a special drop-off day can be scheduled at the Central Solid Waste Facility, located at 13130 County Landfill Road in Tavares. To schedule a drop-off day, call 352-343-3776.
For more information, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/hazardouswaste or call 352-343-3776.