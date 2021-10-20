Lake County residents have opportunity to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way Oct. 21 at Maintenance Area 1, located at 2310 Griffin Road in Leesburg, 9 a.m.–noon.
The Lake County Solid Waste Division’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit Collection event will offe convenient drive-thru disposal of items, so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The collection event is available to Lake County residents only with proof of residency.
Staff will be on site to collect small quantities of waste products, such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil, used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small propane tanks.
Excessive amounts of hazardous materials will not be accepted due to limited space in the mobile unit. For proper disposal, a special drop-off can be scheduled at the Central Solid Waste Facility, 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares, by calling 352-343-3776.
Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited.
For more information and to find out about future collection events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/hazardouswaste or call 352-343-3776.