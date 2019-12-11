Lake County Solid Waste is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a collection event to be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Walmart parking lot, located at 17030 U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora.
Staff will offer convenient drive-thru disposal to Lake County residents only, and will be on-hand to collect small quantities of waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small propane tanks. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited.
Excessive amounts of hazardous materials will not be accepted due to limited space in the mobile unit. If residents have large quantities of items to dispose of, a drop-off can be scheduled at the Central Solid Waste Facility, 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares, by calling 352-343-3776.
For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov.