The ripple effects of the years-long COVID-19 pandemic continue to surface in economies worldwide, from grocery shelves to gas pumps. What can you do? Homeowners looking to save money on water and pesticide usage in their landscapes can consider adopting Florida-friendly landscaping principles.
The UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) program helps homeowners find more sustainable alternatives for their landscapes. The changes reduce overall water usage and pollutants that can enter Florida’s waterways, but a bonus effect is long-term cost savings.
“A Florida-friendly landscape can be designed to look the way you want, fit the aesthetics of your community and suit your lifestyle, while being environmentally sustainable,” said Esen Momol, FFL program director. “If you don’t know where to start, seeking guidance from your local UF/IFAS Extension office and Florida Master Gardener Volunteers is always a free and easy phone call or visit away.”
Get familiar with the 9 Principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ at ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/9-principles. Find more information at Ask.IFAS.ufl.edu, including publications like “Twenty-Two Ideas for a Low-Care, Low-Cost Landscape” and “Estimated Water Savings Potential of Florida-Friendly Landscaping Activities.”
Below, FFL program leaders share a few cost-saving strategies for the home landscape.
Plant selection and installation
• Plant dwarf plants that require less pruning.
• Choose plants that have few pest problems, resulting in savings on pesticides.
• Use perennials instead of annuals so that you do not have to replant as often.
• Use drought-tolerant Florida-Friendly plants that require less water once established.
• Buying smaller plants for install makes for a lower initial investment. Give them space and time to grow in.
• Planting the right trees near the east and west sides of your home will shade the house and reduce your air conditioning bill in the summer.
Irrigation
• Calibrate your irrigation system.
• Adjust your irrigation clock with the seasons.
• Use smart irrigation controllers and components.
• Install and maintain your rain shutoff device.
• Check irrigation system for broken or misaligned heads.
Other best management practices
• Use leaves and pine straw from your property as mulch.
• Practice integrated pest management to reduce the amount of pesticide applied.
• Leave grass clippings on the lawn.
Did you know that UF/IFAS Extension has money management class and tools to help you budget? Obtain a free money management calendar to help you track your expenses or sign up to take a money management class by reaching out to your local University of Florida/IFAS Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent. The Lake County UF/IFAS Extension location is at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares. Call 352-343-4101, email lake@ifas.ufl.edu or visit https://lake.ifas.ufl.edu.
This article is part of the UF/IFAS “Find Your Fugal” blog series. Read more at https://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/tag/find-your-frugal.