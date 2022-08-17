At Trout Lake Nature Center’s next Nature Sprouts program, set for Aug. 24, 2- to 5-year-old children accompanied by an adult can participate in “Learn about Animal Movements,” 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Children’s experiences in the natural world have been decreasing over the past 20 to 30 years, the center said in a recent news release. “In the past 20 years, children’s outdoor activities have become more organized and lack spontaneity and positive connections with the natural world. Children experience and learn through their senses and can see, touch, smell and hear.”
The Nature Sprouts program, held the fourth Wednesday of the month, provides children authentic experiences such as interacting with animals and natural materials, catching insects, rolling over logs, observing butterflies, investigating leaf shapes and more.
The August activities will focus on frogs, how animals move and a new component –mindfulness.
“Mindfulness is being fully present, aware of your surroundings and not overreacting or getting overwhelmed by what’s going on around you, which seems impossible for young children,” the center said. “Nature Sprouts is actually the perfect age to plant the seeds of mindfulness. Using nature puppets, listening carefully to sounds and through focused movements, we begin to teach mindfulness. Learning about mindfulness helps children focus and regulate emotions as they grow.”
Registration is required. Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
There is no charge to attend, but donations are appreciated to help with future programs. The nature center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.