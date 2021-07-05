Reader KB writes, “I’m not sure if you know the area in Wildwood on 301 (across from Napolino’s Restaurant, one block south of the blinking light). You probably do.
“This intersection has variety of traffic. There is one road (124A) that houses a Cement company, Munn Air-conditioning, a Plastic Pipe Plant, CWR Contracting and Dominion Metal Recycling. Hence, there are huge trucks constantly trying to make right and left turns.
“In addition, at this intersection on both sides of 301 are strip malls that have a constant flow of traffic in and out.
“The other crossroad is Pepper Tree Lane. This is the entrance to Pepper Tree Apartments, 300 units. If you follow this street back past the apartments you will drive into Pepper Tree Village, a charming new home development of 100 houses.
“However, there are usually 4-6 vehicles waiting to cross traffic at 301, breakneck speeds are required to turn. There have been many accidents at this intersection, some fatal. I have always thought a light would be a smart and safe idea, especially since Wildwood is growing in leaps and bounds.
“I would truly appreciate your input on this. Thanks David,” K.B.
This sounded like an interesting puzzle. I emailed Commissioner Gary Shields. Within 24 hours, he responded to me and forwarded the inquiry to the right person. Over the weekend, almost immediately after receiving the Commissioner’s e-mail, County Administrator Bradley Arnold got back with me.
“Thank you for sharing the email and inquiry. The ownership and responsibility of Pepper Tree Ln and CR 124A are the City of Wildwood, and for US 301, it is the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). As noted by [your reader], CR 124A [is] a dead-end road; however, it is the access point to one of Sumter County’s industrial areas where large trucks move materials daily through its intersection with US 301. Pepper Tree Ln is also a road with no outlet. It principally serves the mixed-use development that is also accessed via its intersection with US 301 (see the GIS depiction of the area below).
“The concerns shared by [your reader]were the same concerns that Ms. Peavy and Mr. McHugh (City of Wildwood) and I shared with FDOT in 2017 as the approval for signalization rests with FDOT. Sumter County, during this time, was also not gaining traction for FDOT to authorize signalization for the intersection at US 301 at CR 472/CR 216.
“The primary change with FDOT as they decided to proceed with the design and permitted of the signalization for US 301 at CR 472/CR 216 was Sumter County assuming the responsibility for the costs for the signalization rather than FDOT. This decision also aided the next intersection improvement re-consideration for a new signal at Pepper Tree Ln and CR 124A, with Sumter County taking the lead for the design and construction.
“As a team, Sumter County and the City of Wildwood re-emphasized the data from traffic study analyses and the master planning concept for the US 301 corridor that would limit other intersections as targets for signalization.
“The reason Sumter County decided to intervene in the City of Wildwood for this project is based on our shared concern for safety; the consolidated economic development focus is supporting our existing industry; Sumter County is the consolidated operator of traffic signals for the city, and we have a great working relationship between our organizations.
“The US 301 at CR 472/CR 216 intersection signalization project is under contract and pending the receipt of the materials to commence the construction. The road impact fees will be the funding source for this project.”
Readers, this is how local government is supposed to work. Sumter County receives an A for timeliness and an A for level of detail. I’m a big fan of local government, which for the most part is interested in serving the public instead of playing political games. Thanks, KB, for the question and a big thank you to Sumter County for a quick, thoughtful, professional response.
