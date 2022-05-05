No two families are the same. What may be “normal” for one family could be quite unique to another. Because families are so different, days such as Moth-er’s Day, Father’s Day, Grandparent’s Day, and even days devoted to siblings or cousins present opportunities for families to celebrate diversity while honoring their family members.
Branch out to many caregivers Certainly a person becomes a mother if she has given birth to a child. But motherhood is a much broader con-cept. Many women are mothers to children with whom they have little to no biological connection.
Some may be relatives that filled the void left by a mother who passed away or was unable to care for children. Anyone who has stepped into the role of caretaker can and should be celebrated on Mother’s Day. Recognizing stepmothers should the stepmother divorce out of the family.
Modern families even include strong connections between stepmothers and biological mothers, with each doing her part to make sure children are getting the love and sup-port they need.
Absent but not forgotten Some mothers are not present in children’s lives for various reasons. These can include death, incarceration, illness, military deployment, or enrollment in a rehabilitation program.
Mother’s Day can be a time of mixed emotions for individuals whose moms are not present, and families can work together to find ways to celebrate. This may be visiting the cemetery to pay respects or sending a letter to express one’s feelings. Individuals also can recognize those people who act as surrogate mothers, including special friends or coworkers who always listen and offer advice. Mother’s Day can be recognized with flexibility and creativity within non-traditional families.